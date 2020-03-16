NFL Draft still on for April 23 despite Coronavirus concerns

Officials said Monday the NFL Draft will go on as scheduled next month in Las Vegas, with plans for modifications due to worldwide concerns over Coronavirus.

NFL officials said the draft will go on as scheduled, April 23-25, as they explore options to modify the event. It will be televised, but no public events associated with the NFL Draft next month will take place. That comes after the Centers for Disease Control said Sunday night it recommends no public gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

League officials said they’re working in conjunction with authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas to modify plans for the NFL Draft.