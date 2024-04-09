Naz Reid ejected for flagrant elbow in first quarter against Wizards

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves still have everything to play for to get the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, but couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards at Target Center.

Naz Reid, starting with Karl-Anthony Towns out, was ejected in the first quarter after being assessed a flagrant two foul for an elbow to the back of the head on Johnny Davis. He exchanged words with Reid and Jaden McDaniels after the play.

The contact was deemed unnecessary and excessive, and Reid’s night was over after three points in eight minutes. Reid was coming off a 31-point, 11 rebound night Sunday as the Timberwolves beat the Lakers 127-117 to improve to 54-24 on the season.

Reid is among the favorites for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. To add insult to injury, the Timberwolves trailed the 15-win Wizards 44-26 after the first quarter.