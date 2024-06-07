Natalie Darwitz out as PWHL Minnesota GM 9 days after Walter Cup title

article

Natalie Darwitz was the architect of a PWHL Minnesota team that won its first championship nine days ago.

Thursday, the team’s general manager learned she would not be returning next season. Sources within the team told The Athletic they are "shocked, sad and pissed" about the news. The PWHL Draft is on Monday in Minnesota, and Darwitz will not be participating.

It’s not clear what led to the move, but the PWHL owns every team in the league. Minnesota won the Walter Cup title after beating Boston 3-0 in Game 5 of a best-of-five series. They needed help just to get into the playoffs, then celebrated the franchise's first championship.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.