article

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track was moved to Monday because of rain in the area. The rescheduled race will start at 3 p.m. CT and air on FOX 9+ (WFTC) and the FOX Sports App.

This is the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced on a dirt track since 1970.

Where to find FOX 9+

Comcast: 10/807

DirecTV: 29

DISH: 29

Advertisement

Mediacom: 10/803

Over Air: 9.2

Spectrum: 10