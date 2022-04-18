MSU-Mankato goalie Dryden McKay suspended 6 months after doping violation

article

Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey, and the Minnesota State University-Mankato goalie led the Mavericks to the national title game last month.

McKay took to social media on Monday to explain a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency. McKay learned back in January he had tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance, and was facing up to a four-year suspension. His suspension was reduced to just six months after he could prove that it came from a supplement that was marked incorrectly.

McKay took a drug test in late January as, at the time, he was an alternate goalie for Team USA in the Winter Olympics. A little more than a week later, he learned he was facing a provisional suspension. McKay was taking supplements as an immune booster as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic was surging.

Once lab testing confirmed the source of the substance to be from a supplement, Quercetin, McKay was cleared by the NCAA on Feb. 3, and competed for the Mavericks in the NCAA Tournament.

He said Monday he has accepted the six-month suspension. He’ll be eligible to resume hockey activities in October. He’s played his last game with the Mavericks, as he has turned professional

"I am and have always been a clean athlete who has never taken shortcuts. I don’t take muscle building or performance enhancing supplements or creatine and never will. Now, I and many athletes from all over, have better knowledge, that even a vitamin can cause you to test positive," McKay posted to social media. "This experience has been a very unexpected and difficult matter for me and my family. I am so grateful for all the support. I am remaining optimistic and looking forward to beginning my pro career this fall."

Advertisement

McKay finished 38-5 this season with the Mavericks, posting 10 shutouts and a 1.31 goals against average, and a .931 save percentage.