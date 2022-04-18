Expand / Collapse search

MSU-Mankato goalie Dryden McKay suspended 6 months after doping violation

By Jeff Wald
Minnesota State Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay (29) gathers the puck during the NCAA Frozen Four final between the Denver Pioneers and the Minnesota State Mavericks on April 9, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.  ((Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey, and the Minnesota State University-Mankato goalie led the Mavericks to the national title game last month.

McKay took to social media on Monday to explain a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency. McKay learned back in January he had tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance, and was facing up to a four-year suspension. His suspension was reduced to just six months after he could prove that it came from a supplement that was marked incorrectly.

McKay took a drug test in late January as, at the time, he was an alternate goalie for Team USA in the Winter Olympics. A little more than a week later, he learned he was facing a provisional suspension. McKay was taking supplements as an immune booster as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic was surging.

Once lab testing confirmed the source of the substance to be from a supplement, Quercetin, McKay was cleared by the NCAA on Feb. 3, and competed for the Mavericks in the NCAA Tournament.

He said Monday he has accepted the six-month suspension. He’ll be eligible to resume hockey activities in October. He’s played his last game with the Mavericks, as he has turned professional 

"I am and have always been a clean athlete who has never taken shortcuts. I don’t take muscle building or performance enhancing supplements or creatine and never will. Now, I and many athletes from all over, have better knowledge, that even a vitamin can cause you to test positive," McKay posted to social media. "This experience has been a very unexpected and difficult matter for me and my family. I am so grateful for all the support. I am remaining optimistic and looking forward to beginning my pro career this fall."

McKay finished 38-5 this season with the Mavericks, posting 10 shutouts and a 1.31 goals against average, and a .931 save percentage.