MNUFC midfielder Robin Lod tears meniscus, Emanuel Reynoso talks return

Minnesota United beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 Wednesday night at Allianz Field for its first home win of the season, but it came at a cost.

Midfielder Robin Lod, one of the team’s top players, suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to have surgery on Monday.

"MNUFC sends its strength and support to Robin and wishes him a speedy recovery," the team said in a statement.

Lod played in 10 matches this season and logged more than 900 minutes. He leads the Loons with two assists.

It’s a tough blow, just as the Loons are expected to have Emanuel Reynoso back as early as next week. Reynoso had been suspended by Major League Soccer without pay for failing to show up to preseason training. His suspension was lifted this week, and he was cleared for full team activities with Minnesota United.

Reynoso didn’t train with the team this week, but is working out on his own and is expected to train next week. He did not play Wednesday night against Houston, and is not expected to play this weekend.

Reynoso issued a video statement through the team on Friday.

"I’m very happy to be back here in Minnesota. The truth is that due to family problems, I could not come. The truth is that I went through a very difficult time in my life, and personally too. I apologized to all my teammates, I apologized to all the coaching staff, to all the people who work in the club," Reynoso said. "The truth is that what I did is not right, I know that. I’m preparing myself in the best way to be able to be 100 percent and be available to the coach. When the day comes, I’ll be ready to give my best."

Minnesota United faces the Portland Timbers Saturday night.