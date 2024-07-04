MN Lynx star Napheesa Collier leaves game with foot injury

article

Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier was ruled out of Thursday night's matchup at the Target Center against the Connecticut Sun after suffering a foot injury during the game.

Collier appeared to come up limping after cutting into the paint during an offensive possession late in the third. Collier finished out the possession but was seen calling for a timeout as the team ran back up the floor on defense. She was able to make it down the court but struggled to move as the Suns scored a layup.

Collier remained on the bench initially after leaving the game but quickly went back into the locker room with trainers. During the fourth quarter, the team announced Collier was out for the remainder of the game.

The exact injury Collier suffered is not yet clear or whether it will keep her out of any upcoming games.

The game changed quickly for the Lynx after Collier was hurt, with the Suns taking the lead and holding it for a 78-73 win.

Collier had 9 points and 6 rebounds in 25 minutes before leaving the game.

The Lynx are obviously hoping Collier doesn't miss an extended amount of time. The team is currently at the top of the Western Conference standings and, just this week, Collier was named as a 2024 WNBA All-Star – her third time earning this award.