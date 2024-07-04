Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County

MN Lynx star Napheesa Collier leaves game with foot injury

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 4, 2024 9:06pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 04: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts against the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter at Target Center on July 04, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier was ruled out of Thursday night's matchup at the Target Center against the Connecticut Sun after suffering a foot injury during the game.

Collier appeared to come up limping after cutting into the paint during an offensive possession late in the third. Collier finished out the possession but was seen calling for a timeout as the team ran back up the floor on defense. She was able to make it down the court but struggled to move as the Suns scored a layup. 

Collier remained on the bench initially after leaving the game but quickly went back into the locker room with trainers. During the fourth quarter, the team announced Collier was out for the remainder of the game.

The exact injury Collier suffered is not yet clear or whether it will keep her out of any upcoming games.

 The game changed quickly for the Lynx after Collier was hurt, with the Suns taking the lead and holding it for a 78-73 win.

Collier had 9 points and 6 rebounds in 25 minutes before leaving the game.

The Lynx are obviously hoping Collier doesn't miss an extended amount of time. The team is currently at the top of the Western Conference standings and, just this week, Collier was named as a 2024 WNBA All-Star – her third time earning this award.