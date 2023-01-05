Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov named to 2nd straight NHL All-Star Game

article

For the second straight year, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov is an NHL All-Star.

Kaprizov was one of 32 players selected to the game when initial rosters were released Thursday night. Kaprizov is the fifth player in Wild franchise history to be named an All-Star multiple times. He leads the Wild in scoring with 22 goals and 47 points in 37 games.

He also has 10 power-play goals, 19 power-play points and four game-winning goals on the season. He leads the Wild in goals, assists, scoring, shots, power play goals, game-winning goals, even-strength goals (12) and even-strength points (28). He’s tied for first in the NHL in shootout goals (4), tied for fifth in power-play goals, eighth in points, tied for ninth in goals and tied for 10th in power-play points.

Kaprizov set a franchise record this season for 14 straight games with a point, nine straight games with an assist and seven straight games with a goal. He’s the only player among all 32 NHL teams to hold the franchise record for all three scoring streak milestones. Kaprizov has recorded 206 points (96-110=206) in 173 career games with Minnesota.

NHL All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla.