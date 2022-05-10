Wild loses Game 5 to Blues 5-2 after Tarasenko 3rd period hat trick, trails series 3-2

article

The Minnesota Wild heads to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday with its season on the line after a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night in front of more than 19,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center.

The loss spoiled another big night for Kirill Kaprizov, who made more history with a pair of first period power play goals. With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Vladimir Tarasenko netted a third period hat trick, including two goals in 1 minute, 28 seconds, to lift the Blues to a victory and put the Wild one loss away from its season coming to an end.

The Wild now needs a win in St. Louis Thursday night to force a decisive Game 7 in St. Paul on Saturday. The Wild/Blues winner advances to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, thanks to Kaprizov. He set a Wild franchise record with his sixth and seventh goals of the series to pass both Marian Gaborik and Wes Walz, who each had five in a playoff series. They both came on the man advantage, less than four minutes apart, after Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on a St. Louis power play.

Kaprizov tied the game 1-1 at 13:15, beating Jordan Binnington high on the glove side after a feed from Jared Spurgeon. Kaprizov then gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 17:07 of the first period, beating Binnington high on the stick side on the power play off a feed from Kevin Fiala.

Kaprizov is also one of three active players to score nine goals in their first 12 playoff games. He joins Tarasenko, who had 10, and Jake Guentzel, who had nine.

The Blues tied the game 2-2 at 15:28 of the second period. Brandon Saad redirected a wide angle shot from Jordan Kyrou past Marc-Andre Fleury. Tarasenko then took over for the Blues in the third period. He scored at the 1:03 mark to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead, moments after Ryan Hartman was hauled down without a whistle. Tarasenko scored his second of the night at 2:31 of the third period for a 4-2 lead, putting the Wild’s season on the brink of elimination. Tarasenko sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:32 to play.

After allowing two early goals, Binnington finished with 31 saves for the Blues. Fleury finished with 28 saves.

The Wild hasn’t made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since beating the Blues in 2015. They need a win Thursday to avoid another early playoff exit.