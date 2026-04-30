Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves playoffs: How to watch potentially historic Game 6

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild both have home playoff games on Thursday night, and can advance to the next round of the postseason on the same day – something that’s never occurred before in the state’s history. The Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena, while the Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Read below to learn how to watch the games from home.



Both the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves are home on Thursday, hoping to make history as they both pursue advancing to the second round of their playoffs on the same day.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff schedule

What we know:

Facing a familiar foe in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves lost 116-105 in Denver for Game 1, before bouncing back to win Game 2, and crushing the Nuggets for Game 3 by a score of 113-96.

But then came injuries – losing both Anthony Edwards for a reported several weeks with a bone bruise, and Donte Divincenzo for likely much longer with an Achilles tear.

The Wolves ended up winning Game 4 by a score of 112-96, propelled by a career-high 43 points from Ayo Dosunmu, but then lost Game 5 by a lopsided 125-113.

The Wolves and Nuggets have met multiple times in the postseason in recent years, with the Nuggets winning 4-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and the Wolves winning 4-3 in the second round of the 2024 playoffs.

Whoever advances will face the San Antonio Spurs, who eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Here's how to watch the remaining games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):

Game 6: Thursday, April 30 in Minnesota — 8:30 (ESPN)

Game 7: Saturday, May 2 at Denver — (TBD)

Minnesota Wild playoff schedule

What we know:

Hoping to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Wild got off to a strong start in Dallas, dominating Game 1 from the opening puck drop, and winning 6-1.

But then they were left to play catch up, losing in Game 2 and then in double-overtime in Game 3. The following game went to overtime as well, with the Wild edging the Stars by a score of 3-2.

The Wild can now end the Stars’ season with a win, after earning a 4-2 win at Dallas in Game 5.

They've been in the playoffs a total of 14 times in their 25 seasons, but have never made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Here's how to watch the games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):