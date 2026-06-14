Minnesota weather: Breezy and sunny Sunday with late Monday rumbles

The Brief Sunday's forecast shows low humidity with wind gusts expected to reach 20 mph. It'll be dry for most of Monday with showers and rumbles later in the day. Another round of showers and thunder are expected Wednesday.



Sunday is bringing plenty of sunshine with low humidity and gusts out of the northwest.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Expect plenty of sunshine today with winds from the northwest reaching 20 mph.

Temperatures peak near or just above 70 degrees today.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The work week kicks off with plenty of sunshine for the first had of Monday.

Clouds will start to build later in the day with a round of a couple showers and rumbles by the evening.

Better chances of showers and thundershowers will arrive on Monday night.

Tuesday looks dry and quiet with another chance of showers and rumbles forecast for Wednesday.

The forecast shows temperatures will climb into the upper 70s by the end of the week, but the humidity won't come with the minor warm-up.