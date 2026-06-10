MSP's Beagle Brigade: Meet the dogs sniffing out illegal food at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

The Brief The Beagle Brigade at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport helps protect the U.S. from invasive pests and diseases. These specially trained beagles sniff out undeclared agricultural items in travelers’ luggage. The dogs are nearing retirement and are likely to be adopted by their handlers.



Some of the most important federal employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have four legs and a powerful nose.

Beagle Brigade keeps airport safe from invasive pests

What we know:

The Beagle Brigade at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is made up of beagles like Merla, Boone and Steelor, who work with Customs and Border Protection to sniff out foreign plants, animals or soil in travelers’ luggage.

Chief Phillip Holmes, agriculture specialist with Customs and Border Protection, said, "We have one main mission, and that is to protect the United States."



The dogs alert their handlers by sitting down when they detect something suspicious, such as a bundle of sticks brought from Somalia that could contain wood-burrowing insects.

Holmes said, "It's typically in Minneapolis, it's going to be those things that you forgot about, the airline gave you or the hotel gave you as a snack on your trip out here, apples, oranges, anything like that, a little sandwich, any of those kinds of things, they need to stop here."



The beagles have found everything from horse jerky from Mongolia to whale sausage from Norway.

Earlier this year, Merla sniffed out more than 100 pork sandwiches from Thailand, earning high praise and plenty of treats.

'They are training us as much as we are training them'

The backstory:

The Beagle Brigade started in Los Angeles in 1984 with just one dog and one trainer. Now, there are 120 beagles at 21 airports across the country.

The dogs are donated by private owners, breeders or rescue shelters and receive intensive training at the National Detector Dog Training Center outside Atlanta.



The Beagle Brigade’s work is crucial in preventing invasive insects and diseases from entering the United States. Their ability to detect a wide range of agricultural products helps stop potential threats before they spread.

Why beagles are chosen for the job

What they're saying:

Beagles are selected for their sharp sense of smell, which is at least 40 times more sensitive than humans, and their friendly nature.

"They specifically chose Beagles because of their ability to interact with the public because they are friendly. And not as intimidating as many of the other dogs that we use for our other enforcement purposes," Holmes said.

The dogs are trained not only to target certain smells but also to behave well in busy airport environments.

Both Merla and Steelor are nearing retirement and are likely to be adopted by their handlers.

Holmes said, "I have not met anyone that didn't take their dog home when they retired. So then it becomes a part of their family."

The Beagle Brigade continues to play a vital role at the airport, building strong bonds with their handlers and keeping the country safe. Holmes said, "They mean a lot to us and yes they build bonds with all of us. I can't wait to see how it evolves."