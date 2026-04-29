Will Timberwolves, Wild make Minnesota sports history Thursday night?

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild both have home playoff games Thursday night, and both can advance to the next round of the postseason with victories. The Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 6 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Casino Arena. The Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 at Target Center.



Thursday has a chance to be a historic night for the Minnesota professional sports scene.

The Timberwolves and Wild both have home playoff games, both lead 3-2 in their best-of-seven series and each can advance on the same night with a victory. If the Timberwolves and Wild both lose, they had back on the road for decisive Game 7s.

Timberwolves have 2 chances to close out Nuggets

The backstory:

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Game 6 on ESPN, with a chance to end Denver’s season. The Timberwolves had a 3-1 lead, but lost Game 5 125-113.

The Timberwolves committed 25 turnovers, and allowed 125 points without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

"I thought we had a soft mentality," Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch said after Wednesday’s practice at Mayo Clinic Square.

Aside from the turnovers, Jaden McDaniels had two early fouls as the Timberwolves started slow. Nuggets’ role players Spencer Jones and Cam Johnson also combined for 38 points.

Game 6 – What’s at stake

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves have another chance to eliminate the Nuggets, but this time can do so on their home floor in front of what will be a raucous crowd at Target Center. If they win, the Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight year.

If they lose, they head back to Denver for a Game 7. The team knows what’s at stake.

"We’ve got to come out, have fun, stay together. That’s what I told the guys. The game is going to swing, that’s basketball. It’s all about staying together and sticking to the game plan. I’m excited to play in front of the best fans in the world," guard Ayo Dosunmu said.

"Obviously a lot is at stake, but it’s basketball. This is the moment you dream about," center Rudy Gobert said. "It’s huge having the home crowd, but it’s basketball. At the end of the day, it’s on us to bring it."

If the Timberwolves advance, they'll face the San Antonio Spurs, who eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night.

Wild host Dallas Stars for Game 6 Thursday

Dig deeper:

Over in St. Paul, the Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 6 Thursday night at Grand Casino Arean. Puck drop is set for just after 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on TNT as well as FanDuel Sports Network.

The Wild can end the Stars’ season with a win, after earning a 4-2 win at Dallas in Game 5. Michael McCarron scored what ended up being the game-winning goal at the 7:47 mark of the third period, which gave the Wild a 3-1 lead. Up 3-2, Kirill Kaprizov sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

Does the Wild's mentality or approach change with a potential closeout game Thursday night? John Hynes says no.

"I just think it’s the mindset we’ve had as a group – you take each game for what it is. Each game has been highly-competitive, tomorrow night isn't going to be any different," Hynes said.

What's next:

If the Wild lose Game 6, they will head back to Dallas for a decisive Game 7. The Wild is looking for its first playoff series win since 2015. If they advance, they face the Colorado Avalanche.