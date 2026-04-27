Anthony Edwards ‘week-to-week’ with bone bruise, hyperextended left knee

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards is week-to-week with a bone bruise and left knee hyperextension. Edwards injured his left knee during the second quarter of Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night, and did not return. Edwards will not play in Game 5 at Denver Monday night. The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1, and can eliminate the Nuggets from the playoffs with a win.



All things considered, Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards got the best news possible about his injured left knee on Monday.

Anthony Edwards injury update

What they're saying:

Timberwolves officials announced Monday Edwards had an MRI at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, which revealed a left knee hyperextension injury and a bone bruise. Edwards is considered week-to-week, and there is no ligament damage.

Edwards will not play Monday night as the Timberwolves can eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Playoff series. Neither will Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon tear.

Anthony Edwards injures left knee

The backstory:

Edwards suffered the left knee injury during the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ Game 4 win at Target Center. He was contesting a shot at the rim when he landed awkwardly on his left knee, and went down to the floor in pain.

He exited the floor barely able to put any weight on his left leg, and spent the rest of the game in the locker room. Edwards has been dealing with a right knee issue most of the season, and was playing through pain at times.

Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks, but if the Timberwolves can close out the Nuggets, he could conceivably return at some point during the Western Conference Semifinals.

What's next:

If the Timberwolves advance, they would face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs/Portland Trail Blazers series. The Spurs currently lead that series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Tuesday night.