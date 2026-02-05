Timberwolves introduce Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips at Target Center

The Brief The Timberwolves have made a trade with the Chicago Bulls to add shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu. In return, the Wolves will send back former first-round pick Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller, plus four second-round draft picks. Dosunmu is currently on the final year of a three-year, $21 million deal and will become a restricted free agent once the season is over. A livestream of their player introductions can be watched in the player above.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade before the NBA deadline of 2 p.m. CST, though it’s not the blockbuster deal that fans have been eyeing.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade

What we know:

According to multiple sources, the Chicago Bulls have traded Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In return, the Wolves are said to be shipping former first-round pick Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller to Chicago, plus four second-round draft picks.

The picks include the 2026-second round (least favorable of Denver or Golden State), a 2027-second (via Cleveland), a 2031-second (more favorable of Minnesota or Golden State), and a 2032-second (more favorable of Phoenix or Houston).

Ayo Dosunmu, a Chicago native, has a similar offensive skillset to Jaden McDaniels.

Since Jan. 1, 2026, Jaden McDaniels has scored 16 PPG, shooting 54% FG and 52% from 3-PT.

Meanwhile, Dosunmu has scored 17 PPG, shooting 55% FG and 49% from 3-PT.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 03: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Wolves were rumored to actively be seeking an improvement in the shooting guard position, should they miss-out on a blockbuster deal for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo – a storyline that could resurface again this summer as the Bucks decide what to do with their franchise cornerstone.

Dig deeper:

However, the deal doesn’t necessarily mean he will be here long-term.

Dosunmu is currently on the final year of a three-year, $21 million deal and will become a restricted free agent once the season is over.

To keep the team as it is now together, Timberwolves President Tim Connelly will no doubt have to work his magic yet again.

On Tuesday, the Wolves also traded guard Mike Conley Jr. as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. The move shed his salary, got a first-round draft pick and got the Timberwolves in a position to make the blockbuster deal that never quite materialized.

Connelly has proven in the past that he’s not afraid to make a massive trade to get the Timberwolves better after orchestrating the trade to bring Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.