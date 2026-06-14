Otter Tail County crash: Woman dies after car rolls multiple times near Vergas

The Brief A woman died after her car rolled several times near Vergas Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Highway 60, east of County Highway 36. First responders freed her from the vehicle, but she died at Perham Health.



Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-car crash near Vergas Sunday morning.

First responders rush to rollover crash

What we know:

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 7:28 a.m. Sunday on County Highway 60, east of County Highway 36.

Authorities say a vehicle was heading west on County Highway 60 when it veered off the road, hit an approach and rolled multiple times before coming to rest near a tree line. The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was the only person in the car and became trapped inside after the crash.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and began rescue efforts to reach the trapped driver. The area where the crash happened is rural and surrounded by tree lines, which may have made the rescue more challenging.

First responders from several agencies, including Vergas Fire and Rescue, Perham Fire, Perham Ambulance, Perham Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office worked together to free the woman from the vehicle. She was taken to Perham Health, where she was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s name or details about what caused the crash. The investigation is still underway.