Melissa and Mark Hortman remembered: Minnesota leaders offer touching tributes

The Brief Sunday marks one year since a gunman killed late Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert at their Brooklyn Park home. The same assailant shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette that same morning and attempted to shoot their daughter, Hope. The gunman recently entered a guilty plea on charges related to stalking and the shootings and is expected to receive a life sentence.



Minnesota leaders are remembering Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark one year after the horrifying assassination that rocked Minnesota and beyond.

Remembering Melissa and Mark

What they're saying:

Tributes are pouring in on Sunday, as late Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark are remembered on Sunday, one year after their deaths.

Senator Amy Klobuchar: "It’s now been one year without my friend Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Melissa was a true public servant who dedicated her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. May we all be instruments of peace like Melissa."

Rep. Kelly Morrison: "Can't believe it's been one year without Melissa, Mark, and Gilbert. Thinking of them, their family, and the light they brought into the world every single day."

Rep. Angie Craig: "Today marks one year since the violent, politically motivated attack that took the lives of Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and threatened the lives of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. It’s hard to comprehend that it’s been a year without Melissa and Mark. Today, I’m thinking of their children, their loved ones and the Hoffman family as they navigate this devastating milestone. Melissa was a force – she was fiercely devoted to improving the lives of Minnesotans. We’ve had a hard year as a state. It's impossible to not feel her absence. If we are going to truly honor Melissa and Mark’s memory, we must turn down the temperature on our politics, put our differences aside and treat one another with dignity, respect and humanity. It's how we move forward, how we heal and above all – it's how we honor their legacy."

Rep. Brad Finstad: "A year ago today, Minnesota lost Melissa and Mark Hortman to a senseless act of political violence. I was lucky enough to serve alongside Melissa in the Minnesota Legislature and witnessed her leadership, service, and kindness make an impact across our state. Their family, friends, and loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers today – Melissa and Mark are deeply missed."

Sen. Erin Murphy: "Hiking into the woods to celebrate and remember the radiant lives of Melissa and Mark Hortman and Gilbert."

Sen. Zack Duckworth: "One year ago, Minnesota lost Melissa & Mark Hortman to an act of political violence. We remember their lives of service. We also honor John & Yvette Hoffman, whose strength & resilience in the face of tragedy continue to inspire. Choose civility over hatred & peace over violence."

Rep. Cheryl Youakim: "A year later and her guidance is still so very missed! You are still the North Star that guides us Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman."

Rep. Kristin Robbins: "Praying for the family of Melissa & Mark Hortman, Senator John Hoffman, Evette & Hope, & all of my colleagues as we remember the horrific events of last year. I am so grateful that Christ has conquered sin & death so we can live without fear in this life & with Him in the next. In honor of Melissa & Mark, please light a candle and say the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi if you are so inclined."

"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." – John 16:33

Rep. Walter Hudson: "Speaker Hortman was a savvy political operator. Yet she cared about more than just pursuing an agenda. She sought to protect the institution and its members. Losing her has fundamentally changed the character of the body. Not for the better."

Sen. Julia Coleman: Heavy hearts fill Minnesota today as we mark one year since the tragic passing of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert, and the assassination attempt on Senator Hoffman and his wife. Melissa was a kind person to all and a devoted legislator for her constituents. Not a day goes by that she isn’t missed at the legislature and across the state. As we mark this day, let’s lift up her family and the Hoffmans in our hearts, remember Melissa’s positive impact, and recommit to honoring her legacy with respect, civility, and decency. Minnesota will never forget."

Mayor Jacob Frey: "One year ago, our state was shattered by the assassination of Melissa and Mark Hortman. Melissa believed our differences could be worked through. Her life’s work was bringing people together and proving that democracy is strongest when we choose dialogue over division."

Secretary of State Steve Simon: "On this sad anniversary, Melissa Hortman endures through her friendship, her leadership, and her many achievements. Her memory will always be a blessing and an inspiration."

Minnesota DFL: "One year ago we faced the unimaginable loss of our friend and beloved Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman. To Melissa, Mark, and Gilbert — thank you for your lifetime of dedicated service to Minnesotans and the tremendous legacy you created. We carry you with us in everything we do. #ForeverOurSpeaker"

Minnesota House DFL: "Today marks one year since Melissa and Mark Hortman were killed in a horrific act of political violence. Both of them, along with their dog Gilbert, lived lives defined by their service to others. We miss them every day. May we all work to honor their legacy."

Minnesota House GOP: "One year ago, Minnesota lost Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Today, we honor their lives, their legacy of public service, and the lasting impact they had on our state. We continue to pray for their children, loved ones, former colleagues, and all those carrying the weight of this tragedy."

Minnesota Senate Republicans: "Thinking of our friend and colleague, Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark today. A devoted public servant taken too soon."

Congressional candidate Paul Wikstrom: "Today marks one year since we lost Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark. Their senseless deaths were an attack on the very foundations of our democracy. Politics is about people, and debates over policy should never put the safety of our public servants, our neighbors, or our families at risk. When dissenting voices are met with terror, we all lose. As we reflect on this somber anniversary, I ask all Minnesotans to join me in unequivocally rejecting violence, intimidation, and extreme rhetoric. We can- and must- passionately disagree on the issues without resorting to violence. Let us honor Melissa’s enduring legacy of public service by recommitting to treating each other with dignity, respect and peaceful civic engagement."

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords: "Today, I’m mourning my friend Melissa and her husband Mark, as we mark one year since they were assassinated in their home. Melissa was a dedicated public servant who worked every day to improve the lives of Minnesotans. That should never have cost her or her husband their lives. Being elected to serve our communities should never be life-threatening. From state legislatures to the White House, it’s time for our leaders to stand against armed political violence. My heart is in Minnesota and with Sophie, Colin, and the entire Hortman family as they continue to grieve this tragic loss."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Sunday marks one year since a gunman went on a late-night rampage in Minnesota, senselessly gunning down Melissa and Mark Hortman and their dog Gilbert at their home in Brooklyn Park.

Prior to the Hortman shooting, the same assailant went to the home of Senator John Hoffman and shot Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and attempted to shoot their daughter, Hope.

Authorities said the gunman also targeted two other lawmakers that same morning, but one lawmaker wasn't home, and a police officer scared him off from the other home.

Local perspective:

The past week, the gunman entered a guilty plea on charges related to stalking and the shootings. As part of the plea, he is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.