Minnesota Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to 5-year deal

The wait to determine Kirill Kaprizov’s NHL future is over.

The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday they’ve signed Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million deal that keeps him in Minnesota through the 2025-26 season.

Kaprizov, 24, won the Calder Trophy last year after leading the Wild and NHL rookies with 51 points. His 27 goals in 55 regular season games were also a team-high. Kaprizov led NHL rookies in goals, even-strength goals, power-play goals and shots on goal. He was tied for first with two overtime goals, second in assists, even-strength points and power-play points.

Kaprizov’s first career NHL goal came on an overtime game-winner in the season-opener at the L.A. Kings. He became just the third player in NHL history to score an overtime goal in his debut. He had three points in the game, the most by a Wild player in his debut.

He set franchise rookie records for goals, assists and points. Kaprizov also had two goals and an assist in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The move comes as the Wild open training camp on Thursday. It’s not clear if Kaprizov will be available, between obtaining a work visa to travel to the United States and having to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin had two top priorities entering the 2021-22 season, bringing back Kevin Fiala and Kaprizov. Now, they’re both done.