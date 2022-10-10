Minnesota Wild introduces new 2022-23 food menu at 'Taste of the Wild'

The Minnesota Wild opens the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Rangers Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Monday, the team held its annual Taste of the Wild event in St. Paul to give fans an early look at the food menu for home games. Xcel Energy Center will feature more than 20 new foods this season, with everything from classic concession foods to higher-level meals in the club level.

After more than two years of being closed due to COVID-19, Wild fans can now go back to enjoying the Michelob Golden Light Taphouse in Section 120, near Gate 4, and it will feature a new menu. The Breakaway Carvery on the club level will feature a reuben sandwich, and Revival is bringing their smoked brisket sandwich and mac and cheese to the club level.

A new feature this year is an all-inclusive food and drink menu at Flynt and Kyndle, located on the RBC Wealth Management Club Level. The menu there includes walleye cakes, roasted chicken and a charcuterie and cheese board, along with local craft beers on tap.

Kyle Bowles, the executive chef at Xcel Energy Center, likes to think there’s something for everyone attending a Wild home game.

"I aim to try and make everybody happy. There’s a lot of different levels of guests. Maybe a lot of folks here who just want a hot dog. Then there’s folks that need caviar. I like to tell everybody there’s a vast array of options and there’s something for everybody," Bowles said. "Bring your friends, your family and there will be something you can enjoy."