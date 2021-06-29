Minnesota Wild F Kirill Kaprizov wins Calder Trophy

article

After one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the Minnesota Wild, the National Hockey League on Tuesday recognized Kirill Kaprizov as the league’s top rookie.

Kaprizov was named the winner of the Calder Trophy, which goes annually to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. He was a near unanimous choice, receiving 99 out of a possible 100 first place votes.

The 24-year-old native of Russia broke Wild rookie franchise records with 27 goals and 51 points in 56 regular season games, eclipsing marks set by Marian Gaborik, and led the team in scoring. Kaprizov's first career NHL goal came in an overtime game-winner against the L.A. Kings.

Kaprizov led NHL rookies in goals and points, and added two goals and an assist in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights. He played all but one game in the regular season and helped lead the Wild to a 35-16-5 mark, good for third in the Honda West. Kaprizov helped lead the Wild to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, despite a first round exit against the Golden Knights.

He's the first rookie to lead a team in scoring in the regular season since Auston Matthews with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016-17 season. Kaprizov is also the first Wild player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy. Kaprizov was also named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team.

The Wild drafted Kaprizov in the fifth round, No. 135 overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.