Minnesota Wild drops exhibition game in Edmonton bubble to Colorado, 3-2

For the first time in more than four months, the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday got on an ice sheet and faced an opponent.

The Wild faced the Colorado Avalanche in the team’s lone exhibition before play starts for real Sunday night. The Wild got goals from Matt Dumb and Eric Staal, but lost the game 3-2.

Alex Stalock got the start in net, and allowed all three Colorado goals. The two teams combined for three goals in the first five minutes of the opening period. The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead on Jonas Donskoi’s goal after Stalock made an initial save that created a rebound opportunity.

The Wild scored its first goal on a 4-on-3 power play. Staal hit Dumba, who fired a one-timer rocket for a goal and a 1-1 tie. Nathan MacKinnon beat Stalock on a breakaway to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead before Staal tied it at the 14:06 mark, chipping a puck in off a pass from Carson Soucy.

Gabriel Landeskog scored the final goal on Stalock as the Avalanche took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play.

Devan Dubnyk played the last 10 minutes of the second period and the entire third period, saving all 12 shots he faced. The Wild struggled on the power play, scoring one goal in eight man advantages and managed just five shots on goal.

The Wild faces the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of a best-of-five series Sunday night in Edmonton.