Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named Second Team All-Pro

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver learned on Friday he fell one vote short of making First Team All-Pro in his second NFL season.

Jefferson was voted Second Team with 20 votes to finish fourth among receivers. He was behind Cooper Kupp of the L.A. Rams, Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers. Jefferson also earned Second Team All-Pro honors in his rookie year.

The Vikings have had three receivers First Team All-Pro honors: Gene Washington in 1969, Cris Carter in 1995 and 1999, and Randy Moss did it three times (1998, 2000 and 2003).

Jefferson led the Vikings with 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. He fell 17 yards shy of Moss’s single season career receiving yards record, but is the only player in NFL history to record 3,000 career receiving yards in his first two seasons.