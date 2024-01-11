Minnesota Vikings will host game in London during 2024 season

article

London is calling for the Minnesota Vikings.

The team has been designated to host a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2024 season, the Vikings announced Thursday.

Few details have been released, with the Vikings saying the date and opponent will be confirmed as part of the league's full schedule announcement.

This will be the fourth regular season game the Vikings have played in London and their second game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Traveling to London has proven successful for the Vikings — they're 3-0 in London.