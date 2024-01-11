Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
10
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, McLeod County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County

Minnesota Vikings will host game in London during 2024 season

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
article

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball up the field after a catch during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

LONDON (FOX 9) - London is calling for the Minnesota Vikings

The team has been designated to host a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2024 season, the Vikings announced Thursday

Few details have been released, with the Vikings saying the date and opponent will be confirmed as part of the league's full schedule announcement. 

This will be the fourth regular season game the Vikings have played in London and their second game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Traveling to London has proven successful for the Vikings — they're 3-0 in London. 