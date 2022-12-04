Vikings hold off Jets 27-22 to improve to 10-2, clinch share of NFC North title

article

It’s never easy for the Minnesota Vikings, but they’re 10-2 after a 27-22 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in yet another one-score game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They didn’t get any help from the Detroit Lions, and have to wait at least another week to win the NFC North title. The Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday, which means the Vikings need to beat the Lions in Detroit next Sunday to win their first division title since 2017, and earn at least one home playoff game.

Dalvin Cook had 120 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Alexander Mattison carried the ball just twice for 17 yards, but had a 14-yard touchdown run. The Vikings’ defense bent, but held the Jets to five Greg Zuerlein field goals.

When the Vikings needed it the most, they got a touchdown drive from Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter. With the offense stagnant coming out of halftime, Cousins led a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended by hitting Justin Jefferson from 10 yards out in the corner of the end zone with 8:33 to play. It gave the Vikings a 27-15 lead, just after things started to get uncomfortable.

Jefferson, fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, finished with seven catches for 45 yards and the score, and two carries for 11 yards, against an aggressive and physical Jets’ defense.

It wasn’t the best day for Cousins, who finished 21-of-35 for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Mike White answered with a sneak for a score on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 6:48 to play. White was initially ruled short of the goal line, but the Jets won a challenge and got the touchdown to get within 27-22. White, playing after Zach Wilson was benched, finished 31-of-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions after throwing three touchdowns last week.

The Jets got a chance with three plays from the Vikings’ 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. But two run plays went for no gain, and White’s pass on 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line for Braxton Berrios was dropped for a turnover on downs.

They got one more chance after the Vikings ran three plays for short gains, but White’s pass to the end zone on 4th-and-10 was intercepted by Cam Bynum to seal a Vikings’ win. The Jets finished 1-of-6 in the red zone. The Jets finished with 486 total yards, but it wasn’t enough.

Kevin O’Connell has preached all season about the Vikings being at their best when it’s required. It wasn’t pretty, but they did just enough to get a victory.

Minnesota clinches at least a share of the NFC North title with Sunday’s win. The Vikings can win it outright with a win at Detroit next Sunday.