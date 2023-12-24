Vikings playoff hopes take big blow after 30-24 Christmas Eve loss to Lions

article

The Minnesota Vikings have a hole to climb out of with two regular season games to play if they intend to be in the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year.

In front of a sellout crowd on Christmas Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium decked out in mostly white, the Vikings got decimated by injuries in a 30-24 loss to the Lions. Detroit wins its first division title in 30 years, and Minnesota now needs to win its last two games and get some help to reach the playoffs for the second straight year under Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings fall to 7-8 on the season.

The Vikings lost rookie receiver Jordan Addison for the game to an ankle injury after a Nick Mullens’ interception in the second quarter.They lost T.J. Hockenson to a knee injury after making a catch in the third quarter. They lost D.J. Wonnum to a knee injury early in the fourth quarter, and he had to be taken off by a cart.

Mullens was 22-of-36 passing for 411 yards and touchdowns to Justin Jefferson and K.J Osborn, but also had four interceptions. The last turnover came in the final minute, as Mullens to a deep shot to Jefferson near the goal line. The throw was late, and it was an easy interception for the Lions. The Vikings have 23 turnovers in eight losses this season.

In a losing effort, Jefferson had six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Goff was 30-of-40 for 257 yards and one touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions also got two touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs, and another from David Montgomery as they collected 389 total yards, 28 first downs and were 6-of-12 on third down.

The Vikings now need a win over the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve night to keep their playoff hopes alive. They would also need a win over the Lions at Ford Field to close out the regular season. They're one game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final spot in the NCF Playoffs with two games to play.