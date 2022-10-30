Vikings hold off Cardinals 34-26 for 5th straight win, improve to 6-1

article

The Minnesota Vikings are nothing if not entertaining, and they came back from an early second half deficit in a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings improved to 6-1, have won five straight since a Monday Night Football loss at Philadelphia and could have a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North Division after the Green Bay Packers play Buffalo Sunday night. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense looked as good as it has all season, and the Vikings needed every point as the Cardinals tried to make things interesting in the second half.

Cousins was 23-of-35 passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a 17-yard touchdown to open the game. That’s despite being sacked three times. Dalvin Cook had his first 100-yard game of the season, with 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings collected 381 total yards, and averaged six yards per carry. Johnny Mundt scored his first touchdown of the season, but it was the Vikings forcing turnovers and taking advantage of that were the difference in their sixth win of the season.

Kyler Murray threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, but had a pair of costly interceptions. The Cardinals also muffed a punt with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings turned it into a touchdown, with Cousins hitting KJ Osborn from three yards out at the sideline for a 34-26 lead with 8:36 to play.

The Vikings’ defense forced a turnover on downs with 2:37 to play, but needed one more stop to seal the win. Za’Darius Smith had three sacks in the win as the Cardinals managed 375 total yards, including 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown from DeAndre Hopkins, but were just 3-of-9 on third downs and had three turnovers. Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum had interceptions.

Justin Jefferson had six catches for 98 yards, while Adam Thielen added six for 67 yards. Alexander Mattison added five carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

It was another one-score game for much of the fourth quarter, and the Vikings camp up with enough big plays for another win. The game ended with consecutive sacks from Smith and Harrison Phillips to run the clock out.

It was a fitting end to a day where Jared Allen was officially inducted to the Vikings' Ring of Honor, celebrated during halftime as he entered the field on a horse.

They’re 6-1 heading to Washington to face the Commanders next Sunday.