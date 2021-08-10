Minnesota Vikings release first unofficial depth chart of training camp

We’re in the middle of Week 3 of Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center, and some roster decisions are beginning to take shape in Eagan.

The Vikings on Tuesday released the team’s first unofficial depth chart of the season, with Week 1 at Cincinnati about a month away. There were no real surprises based on what’s happened so far at training camp, but it does offer some insight as to how roster decisions will be made before Sept. 12.

Here’s a few notes from the depth chart, which as always, is subject to change as we get closer to the end of camp.

The Vikings currently feature five quarterbacks, with Jake Browning, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley and Danny Etling listed as back-ups to Kirk Cousins. It will be interesting to see who gets the most snaps in the preseason. With the Vikings investing a third round pick in Mond and Browning stepping in when the quarterback room had COVID-19 issues, the third quarterback spot comes down to Stanley or Etling. The odd man out is headed to the practice squad.

The third wide receiver spot was one of the main storylines heading into training camp. With Bisi Johnson out for the season due to a knee injury, the No. 3 receiver is seemingly a battle between KJ Osborn, Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook. Rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette is also a darkhorse.

Offensive line – The current starters are Rashod Hill and Brian O’Neill at the tackles, Garrett Bradbury at center and Ezra Cleveland and Oli Udoh at the guard spots. First round pick Christian Darrisaw is slowly coming back from offseason surgery, but should push for a starting job by Week 1. Dru Samia, Dakota Dozier and Wyatt Davis will also push for playing time.

Defensive line – Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson are the interior starters, and Danielle Hunter is one of the two end spots. Stephen Weatherly is currently listed as the other starting end, but D.J. Wonnum isn’t far behind.

Eric Wilson’s departure in the offseason means the Vikings need a third linebacker behind Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks. Right now, the spot is occupied by Nick Vigil. His biggest competition for the spot is coming from Blake Lynch, Troy Dye and Cam Smith.

Secondary – The starters are listed as Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland at corner, and Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods at safety. With Jeff Gladney cut, Mackensie Alexander and Cam Dantzler will get plenty of snaps. The others to watch are Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd.

Special teams – The biggest competition in training camp on special teams is at kicker. Will it be Greg Joseph, or Riley Patterson? One is a veteran who spent last season on a practice squad. The other has yet to kick in an NFL game. Joseph is 24 of 30 on field goals in training camp, while Patterson made both of his attempts at Saturday’s practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Advertisement

The Vikings host the Broncos in the first preseason game Saturday afternoon. It’s one step closer to solidifying he Week 1 roster.