Minnesota Vikings name Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that Klint Kubiak has been named the offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

Klint Kubiak replaces his father, Gary Kubiak, who was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator last season after coming to the team two years ago as an offensive advisor and assistant head coach to Mike Zimmer. Gary Kubiak retired in January after 25 seasons of coaching in the NFL.

"I’m happy to keep consistency of the scheme and the staff on the offensive side of the ball for 2021. I believe in the system and the coaches we have. Klint will do a great job leading them and continuing to put our players in position to maximize their skills," Zimmer said Tuesday in a statement released by the Vikings.

Klint Kubiak came to the Vikings in 2013 as a quality control coach and offensive assistant. He’s been the quarterbacks coach for Kirk Cousins the last two seasons, and will be the team’s sixth new offensive coordinator in the last six seasons.

"I am thrilled for Klint to get the opportunity to be our offensive coordinator. Having the chance to work with him on a day-to-day to basis the last two seasons has helped me grow both as a player and a person. His sharp mind and even-keel demeanor will serve him well as a play-caller. We will all benefit from the continuity Klint provides, and I’m looking forward to working with him in this new role," Cousins said Tuesday in a statement.

Advertisement

Gary Kubiak replaced Kevin Stefanski, who left in the offseason to be the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. With Gary Kubiak in charge, the Vikings finished No. 4 in total offense in the NFL. Cousins threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns, Dalvin Cook finished second in the NFL in rushing and led the league in total yards from scrimmage. Justin Jefferson set rookie records for catches (88) and receiving yards (1,400), and was selected to the Pro Bowl along with Cook.

The Vikings promoted Klint Kubiak, rather than hire from outside the organization, to keep continuity and consistency in Minnesota’s offensive system. He will turn 34 next week.

The Vikings also announced Tuesday they’ve moved Andrew Janocko from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. They’ve also hired Keenan McCardell as the wide receivers coach.