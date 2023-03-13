Minnesota Vikings moves on a busy Monday before NFL free agency

The NFL’s league year doesn’t officially start until Wednesday with free agency, but plenty happened on Monday as the legal tampering period for negotiations with free agents opened.

The Minnesota Vikings kept a linebacker, agreed to terms with a tight end and lost a star defensive back. Here’s a glance at the day. The moves will likely all be made official on Wednesday.

VIKINGS RESTRUCTURE CONTRACT OF JORDAN HICKS

Jordan Hicks came to the Vikings last year after three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. One of his main motivations was to play alongside Eric Kendricks. The Vikings’ first offseason move was releasing Kendricks to shed salary as free agency approaches. On Monday, the Vikings and Hicks reportedly worked out a restructured contract for him to return to Minnesota in 2023. He came to the Vikings on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Hicks started 17 games last season, finishing with 129 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

VIKINGS ADDING TIGHT END JOSH OLIVER

The Vikings first addition out of free agency appears to be on the offensive side of the ball. They’ve reportedly agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year deal. Considered one of the NFL’s top blocking tight ends, he figures to complement T.J. Hockenson.

He caught 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns last year, but played 324 of his 513 snaps on run plays.

PATRICK PETERSON HEADS TO PITTSBURGH

The Vikings had an All-Pro and a veteran in the secondary in Patrick Peterson the last two seasons. But his time in Minnesota is over. He confirmed on his podcast Monday he’s headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also confirmed the Vikings reached out to his representation, but they couldn’t work out a deal.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Peterson made 30 starts and had 111 tackles, five tackles for loss and six interceptions. That includes a team-high five last season. He’s 32 years old and will enter his 13th NFL season.

"I had the time of my life. The people I had the opportunity to meet, the organization, first class. State of the art facilities, locker room. Everything was top of the line," Peterson said on his podcast Monday. "I definitely wanted to go back to Minnesota, just couldn’t get it done."

ERIC KENDRICKS HEADS HOME TO CHARGERS

The Vikings' first move of the offseason was the release of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. Monday night, Kendricks revealed through his Instagram that the former UCLA star is headed home to play for the L.A. Chargers. In 113 career starts with the Vikings, Kendricks made more than 900 tackles, had 15 sacks, nine interceptions and forced four fumbles.

CAM DANTZLER HEADED TO WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Three days after being waived by the Vikings, defensive back Cam Dantzler has a new home. Dantzler, a third round pick in 2020, was claimed by the Washington Commanders. In three seasons, Dantzler has 149 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 35 games, and 26 starts.