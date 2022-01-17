Minnesota Vikings interview John Spytek for GM position

article

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed on Monday they held an interview with John Spytek for the general manager position after the team parted ways with Rick Spielman last week.

Spytek is currently the vice president of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping lead the franchise to Super Bowl win last year after signing future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. This past season was Spytek’s first as the VP of player personnel, and sixth season with the organization. He was the director of player personnel from 2016-20.

Spytek has worked in the NFL since 2004, when he was an operations intern with the Detroit Lions.

Spytek is the second interview the Vikings have had for the next general manager, and the team is expected to conduct as many as eight. On Sunday, they interviewed Luverne native Monti Ossenfort, currently the vice president of football operations for the Tennessee Titans.