Minnesota Vikings cut Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from two veteran players on defense.

The team announced Friday it terminated contracts with cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Statement from Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman

“Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community. We are all grateful for their hard work and all they’ve done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward.”

Statement from Viking Head Coach Mike Zimmer

“Xavier and Linval were key parts of building this team and establishing the Vikings defense the way we wanted. They’re pros and made everyone around them better. I wish them the best and I know Rick and the personnel staff will stay in communication with them during free agency.”