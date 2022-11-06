Vikings score last 13 points to beat Commanders 20-17, improve to 7-1

The Minnesota Vikings had to rally from a fourth-quarter double-digit deficit to do it, but they’re 7-1 after a 20-17 win over Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Kirk Cousins was 22-of-40 passing for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against his former team. His newest tight end, T.J. Hockenson, led the Vikings in receiving with nine catches for 70 yards. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards, and his first touchdown since Week 1. Dalvin Cook had 17 carries for 47 yards, and a 12-yard game-tying touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

It was late-game strategy that led the Vikings to a victory. After a Greg Joseph field goal to get the lead with more than two minutes to play, the Vikings instead got a first down on a Commanders’ personal foul penalty. The Vikings then drained the clock, with Washington not having any timeouts, and Joseph converted from 28 yards out with 12 seconds left for the game-winner.

"We talked a lot last night about being at your best when it’s required. How do you do that? You’ve got to be able, first and foremost, to overcome adversity. Some of which we self-inflicted, didn’t always play the best complimentary football today, but what we saw is a team continue to find ways to win football games down 10 again in the fourth quarter," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. ((Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images))

The Vikings opened the game with a nine-play scoring drive that ended with Cousins hitting Jefferson for a 9-yard touchdown. But the offense stalled from there until the fourth quarter, with six drives ending in a punt and another with a Cousins’ interception. The drives amounted to 32 plays for a combined 110 yards.

Washington took a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter as Taylor Heinicke hit Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard touchdown. On the play, the back judge ran into safety Cam Bynum, who appeared to be there for a Vikings’ interception.

The Commanders took a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter on Heinicke’s second touchdown of the day. He hit Dax Milne from six yards out, after Za’Darius Smith had a third down sack negated by a facemask penalty.

That's where it started to turn for the Vikings, as Cousins engineered a fourth quarter comeback against his old team. He left FedEx Field to fans celebrating and chanting, "You like that?!"

Defensively, Danielle Hunter had two sacks and Harrison Smith had an interception that was key in the second half comeback. Trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 straight points to leave with the victory. All six of their last wins have been one-possession games in the fourth quarter.

The win completes a whirlwind week for O’Connell, whose wife delivered the couple’s fourth child on Friday.

The Vikings have won six straight, and have a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.