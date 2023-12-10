Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves Raiders game with chest injury, taken to hospital

article

Justin Jefferson’s return with the Minnesota Vikings lasted all of three plays.

After missing seven straight games with a hamstring injury, Jefferson returned to the field for the Vikings on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders. After making his second catch of the game, Jefferson got hurt and had to head to the locker room.

Joshua Dobbs found him for a 15-yard game, but Jefferson took a big hit from former Vikings’ safety Marcus Epps to his lower right back/hip area. Jefferson left the field and immediately went to the medical tent. He then went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jefferson did not return to the field when the Vikings started the second half. He was rule out for the game with a chest injury, and according to the FOX broadcast, he was taken to a Las Vegas hospital as a precaution.

Jefferson had two catches for 27 yards before leaving the game.

To complicate matters, the Vikings have also lost running back Alexander Mattison, and offensive lineman Brian O’Neill to injuries. Ed Ingram was also inactive for Sunday’s game with a hip injury.