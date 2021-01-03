Vikings beat Lions 37-35 to finish disappointing 2020 season 7-9

article

The Minnesota Vikings season came to an end with a 7-9 record after beating the Detroit Lions, 37-35, at Ford Field on Sunday.

It’s the second losing season for the Vikings since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014. It’s also going to be the fourth time in his seven seasons the Vikings won’t be in the NFC Playoffs. They'll fly home from Detroit feeling good about the win, but they'll be watching from home as the playoffs start next weekend. A team that talked about contending for the Super Bowl coming into training camp won't get that opportunity.

"We probably weren’t good enough as a football team this year to be in the playoffs. But we missed a lot of guys, the guys that end up playing, they battled like crazy and we still had opportunities to win a few more games. With the turnover that we had, the injuries that we had on defense, we just weren’t good enough," Zimmer said after the win. "We fought like crazy and 7-9 is not great, but through all the circumstances and everything that went on, maybe it’s the best we could’ve done."

In a game where neither team had an incentive to win, the two teams combined for 72 points and 925 total yards. Kirk Cousins finished 28-of-40 for 405 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a 127.6 rating. Cousins finished the season with a career-high 35 touchdowns, and hit 4,000 passing yards for the fifth time in six seasons.

Justin Jefferson finished with nine catches for 133 yards, and broke the NFL record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, previously set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. Jefferson also needed 47 yards to pass Randy Moss’s mark of 1,313 yards, set in 1998. Jefferson finished the season with 1,400 yards receiving, despite not starting until Week 2.

Cousins hit Ameer Abdullah, Alexander Mattison and Chad Beebe for touchdowns in Sunday’s win. Without Dalvin Cook due to the unexpected death of his father earlier this week, Mattison had 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 50 yards and another score. The Vikings finished with 508 total yards, and averaged 6.8 yards per play.

Playing through multiple injuries, Matthew Stafford passed for 293 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Vikings actually hurt their draft stock with Sunday's win, and could drop as low as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after beating the Lions.