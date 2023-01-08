Vikings beat Bears 29-13 to finish 13-4, stay in race for No. 2 seed in NFC

article

It was the best-case scenario for the Minnesota Vikings as they wrapped up their first regular season under Kevin O’Connell with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Vikings head home with their first road division win of the season, they finish the regular season 13-4 and can do no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoffs. No key starters suffered injuries, and most stood and watched the second half from the sidelines. The Vikings need the Arizona Cardinals to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to earn the No. 2 seed.

Sunday’s win marks the third time in franchise history the Vikings have won 13 games in a season.

"What I wanted to do was get our 13th win today, have everybody available and ready to play while getting out of here pretty healthy and ready to roll for next week. That was goal No. 1," O'Connell said after the win. "Getting win No. 13 was very important to all of us."

Alexander Mattison had 10 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins was 17-of-20 for 225 yards, and a first quarter touchdown to Adam Thielen. Cousins finished the regular season with 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It’s his fourth straight 4,000-yard season.

Justin Jefferson had four catches for 38 yards, and ends the regular season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s one of six receivers to get at least 1,800 receiving yards in a season, though he came up short of Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964.

K.J. Osborn led the Vikings with five catches for 117 yards. Jalen Nailor had four catches for 63 yards, and C.J. Ham added four catches for 47 yards. Despite missing an extra point, Greg Joseph was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals.

The Vikings scored the game’s first 16 points before Velus Jones Jr. scored from 42 yards out in the second quarter. Nick Mullens started the second half for the Vikings, and promptly led a scoring drive that ended with Mattison’s second touchdown of the day.

Defensively, Patrick Peterson got his fifth interception of the season. Duke Shelley, playing against his former team, got his first career interception off Nathan Peterman in the fourth quarter. The Vikings were without Garrett Bradbury, Za’Darius Smith, Harrison Smith, Brian Asamoah and Cam Dantzler, who were all inactive.

One of the weirdest stats in a crazy 17-game season: The Vikings won 13 games, but had a -3 point differential. They gave up 427 points, and scored 424. That’s largely in part to 11 wins by one score, and three blowout losses.

The Vikings now wait for the result of the 49ers and Cardinals game, and will know their Wild Card Playoff opponent by Sunday night.