Minnesota Vikings announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Training camp is over, and on Tuesday the Minnesota Vikings announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
The Vikings open the season Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The roster had to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the process started Monday with the Vikings trading offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2024.
The Vikings also released 15 players on Monday. On Tuesday, the Vikings announced the remainder of their cuts. Here is who did not make the 53-man roster:
- DL Esezi Otomewo
- DL Ross Blacklock
- DL Sheldon Day
- RB DeWayne McBride
- LB Luiji Vilain
- DB Joejuan Williams
- WR Trishton Jackson
- WR Thayer Thomas
- RB Aaron Dykes
- WR Blake Proehl
- WR Lucky Jackson
- WR Jacob Copeland
- WR Garett Maag
- TE Ben Sims
- TE Colin Thompson
- OL Josh Sokol
- OL Jack Snyder
- OL Alan Ali
- OL Jarrid Williams
- OL Christian DiLauro
- DL T.J. Smith
- DL Calvin Avery
- LB Benton Whitley
Here is who did make the 53-man roster:
QUARTERBACKS
Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
RUNNING BACKS
Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham
WIDE RECEIVERS
Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor
TIGHT ENDS
T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse
OFFENSIVE LINE
Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram, Brian O’Neill, Austin Schlottmann, Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh
DEFENSIVE LINE
Danielle Hunter, Harrison Phillips, Dean Lowry, Marcus Davenport, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, Jaquelin Roy, Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum, Andre Carter II
LINEBACKERS
Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye
SECONDARY
Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, NaJee Thompson, Theo Jackson
SPECIALISTS
Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola
Three undrafted free agents in pace, Carter II and Thompson made the 53-man roster, while McBride, a seventh-round pick out of UAB, was waived. The Vikings opted to keep six safeties, five defensive backs, three running backs, six wide receivers and four tight ends.
The Vikings now must form a 16-player practice squad before hosting the Buccaneers Week 1 on Sept. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.