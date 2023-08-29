Minnesota Vikings announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

article

Training camp is over, and on Tuesday the Minnesota Vikings announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

The Vikings open the season Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The roster had to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the process started Monday with the Vikings trading offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2024.

The Vikings also released 15 players on Monday. On Tuesday, the Vikings announced the remainder of their cuts. Here is who did not make the 53-man roster:

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Ross Blacklock

DL Sheldon Day

RB DeWayne McBride

LB Luiji Vilain

DB Joejuan Williams

WR Trishton Jackson

WR Thayer Thomas

RB Aaron Dykes

WR Blake Proehl

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Jacob Copeland

WR Garett Maag

TE Ben Sims

TE Colin Thompson

OL Josh Sokol

OL Jack Snyder

OL Alan Ali

OL Jarrid Williams

OL Christian DiLauro

DL T.J. Smith

DL Calvin Avery

LB Benton Whitley

Here is who did make the 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACKS

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

RUNNING BACKS

Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor

TIGHT ENDS

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

OFFENSIVE LINE

Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram, Brian O’Neill, Austin Schlottmann, Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh

DEFENSIVE LINE

Danielle Hunter, Harrison Phillips, Dean Lowry, Marcus Davenport, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, Jaquelin Roy, Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum, Andre Carter II

LINEBACKERS

Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye

SECONDARY

Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, NaJee Thompson, Theo Jackson

SPECIALISTS

Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola

Three undrafted free agents in pace, Carter II and Thompson made the 53-man roster, while McBride, a seventh-round pick out of UAB, was waived. The Vikings opted to keep six safeties, five defensive backs, three running backs, six wide receivers and four tight ends.

The Vikings now must form a 16-player practice squad before hosting the Buccaneers Week 1 on Sept. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.