Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 schedule to be released Thursday night

We already know the Minnesota Vikings’ opponents are for the 2023 season. Now it’s just a few more days until we find out how the regular season schedule comes together.

The NFL announced Monday that the schedule for all 32 teams will be officially released Thursday night. Of course, leaks for certain games are likely to dominate social media until then.

What we do know is who the Vikings’ home and road opponents are for the 2023 season.

HOME OPPONENTS

Lions, Bears, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers

ROAD OPPONENTS

Lions, Bears, Packers, Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Bengals

Now we wait for who they open with at U.S. Bank Stadium, how many national TV games they get and if they play on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The Vikings just got done with the NFL Draft, where they added six players to the roster, highlighted by USC wide receiver Jordan Addison at No. 23 overall. Players have returned to the Twin Cities for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, with the exception of a few veterans who were not expected to participate.

The Vikings will host rookie mini camp for their draft picks, undrafted free agents and some with invites later this week. Then they host organized team activities before mandatory minicamp, then a break before training camp.