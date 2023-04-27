Minnesota Vikings take USC WR Jordan Addison with No. 23 pick in NFL Draft

article

The Minnesota Vikings kept the No. 23 overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, and they chose to add offensive talent with it.

The Vikings selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the pick, after using their full 10 minutes allotted on the clock and NFL Network’s live television feed showing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on the phone much of the time. After the pick, Ryan Grigson was seen hugging several staff members, including wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

With several top defensive options on the board at No. 23, the Vikings could’ve traded down to add to their 2023 draft class, and still gotten a top defensive player. They also had Kentucky quarterback Will Levis still on the board as a potential future replacement for Kirk Cousins. Instead, they add a wide receiver who will get the chance to compete for the No. 2 job behind Justin Jefferson.

"Before I left from that visit, they told me if I fall to them, they’re going to make sure they come and grab me. Once I seen that they was on the clock, I kept checking my phone," Addison said Thursday night. "It’s so crazy, it feels so surreal. I’m just ready to get to work, I know this is just the start."

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as college football’s top receiver at Pittsburgh, finishing the season with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He transferred to USC last season, where he was First Team All Pac-12 with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing three games due to injury.

Addison ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and had a 34-inch vertical jump.

Addison was the last of four straight receivers taken in the first round Thursday night, after Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State, Quentin Johnston of TCU and Zay Flowers of Boston College.

The Vikings currently don’t have a second round pick on Friday, and have four total picks left in the NFL Draft.