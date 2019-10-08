Minnesota United to host MLS Cup Playoff game, tickets go on sale to public Friday

article

Minnesota sports fans may still have the taste of playoff disappointment in their mouths, but Minnesota United’s upcoming home playoff game could be the perfect palate cleanser.

Minnesota United FC has not only clinched its first-ever spot in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, but the team will host the first round game at Allianz Field Oct. 20. Next Sunday’s game against the visiting LA Galaxy will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this week, including a pre-sale for season ticket members and newsletter subscribers.

The pre-sale for season ticket members begins Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and sales for “The Preserve” begins at 2 p.m.

Friday, newsletter subscribers will get a first crack at tickets at 10 a.m. before they become available to the general public at 2 p.m.

Visit MNUFC.com for more information about tickets.