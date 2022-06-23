Minnesota United signs Adrian Heath to 2-year contract extension

article

It hasn’t been the start to the 2022 season that Minnesota United wanted, but the Loons are sticking with head coach Adrian Heath for the foreseeable future.

Team officials announced Thursday they’ve signed Heath to a two-year extension, which keeps him under contract with Minnesota through the 2024 season. The deal was made official after the team signed new contracts for assistants Ian Fuller and Sean McAuley, and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr.

Heath has been with the Loons since they entered Major League Soccer in 2017, and has led the franchise to three straight MLS Playoff appearances.

"Adrian has been absolutely instrumental in driving the competitive success Minnesota United achieved in its first five MLS seasons, being one of only three Western Conference teams to make the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last three years, including reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2020," Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said in a statement. "The commitment he and his wife Jane have to this club and to our community is inarguable. As we continue to build on the momentum created during the early phase of MNUFC’s development, I look forward to working with Adrian and our entire team to achieve even greater levels of success both on and off the field."

In his first five seasons in Minnesota, Heath is 73-79-39, which includes a 47-21-19 mark on home turf. Heath led Minnesota United to the Western Conference Finals in 2020, and the U.S. Open Cup Final in 2019. The Loons also had a franchise-record 53 points that season, and earned the club’s first home playoff game in team history.

Heath is one of three coaches in the Western Conference, and seven in MLS, that have led their clubs to three straight playoff appearances.

"I’m so pleased to continue my coaching career with Minnesota United. I’ve said this on numerous occasions, but in a perfect world, this would be my last coaching job. I love the club, the fans and the community. My family and I have built a life here and we couldn’t be happier to remain here in Minnesota," Heath said in a team-issued statement. "I have to thank my staff; this isn’t just about me. This has been a joint effort, and I’m so pleased that the entire staff has signed on. When I look back at how far we have come — we are still a young team in MLS terms, we are still getting better as a club, and we know we have to keep pushing and raising the level of success. I am are proud of what we have done, and I look forward to continuing to push to achieve our collective goals."

The Loons are currently 11th in the Western Conference at 5-7-3, and two points out of a playoff spot as they head to Miami on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution.