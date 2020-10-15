Minnesota United offering Allianz Field as ballot drop-off location

article

Minnesota United officials announced on Thursday that Allianz Field will be used as a ballot drop-off location for the 2020 elections.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 29, Ramsey County residents can drop off their ballots at the Brew Hall at Allianz Field. A curbside option is also available on Shields Avenue.

Here is a list of drop-off days and hours at Allianz Field.

Thursday, October 29; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 30; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31; 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2; 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“We’re honored to have Allianz Field be a ballot return location for Ramsey County, and to serve the second largest county in the state,” said Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said in a statement. “It is so important to provide accessible voting options to registered voters, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe Allianz Field is easily accessible to our community, whether via car, light rail, bus or on foot.”

Minnesota United officials say protocols are in place at Allianz Field to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and keep voters safe. Voters dropping off ballots are asked to maintain their social distance inside the Brew Hall, hand sanitizer stations will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Voters who refuse to wear one will be sent to the curbside tent off Shields Ave.