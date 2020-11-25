Minnesota United heads to Sporting KC Dec. 2 for MLS Cup Playoffs

article

After earning its first victory in the Major League Soccer postseason, Minnesota United will head to Sporting Kansas City on Dec. 2 for the Western Conference semifinals.

The Loons beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday for the first win the MLS Cup Playoffs in the history of the franchise. Kevin Molino scored two of the three goals, and Emanuel Reynoso had assists on all three shots that found the net.

Minnesota United faced Sporting Kansas City three times in a 2020 season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first match-up was their first game in more than four months, after the MLS suspended play because of the global health pandemic.

Trailing 1-0 for most of the match, the Loons scored a pair of goals in extra time to escape the first match of group play in the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida with a 2-1 victory. It was a pivotal win in the start of their stretch to eventually get all the way to the tournament semifinals.

The two teams met twice more after the tournament concluded, with Sporting Kansas City winning 2-1 at Allianz Field back on Aug. 21. The Loons also lost in Kansas City 1-0 on Sept. 13.

The winner on Dec. 2 advances to the Western Conference Finals to face the FC Dallas/Seattle Sounders FC winner, which will be determined on Dec. 1.