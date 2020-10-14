Minnesota United has 2nd match postponed due to COVID-19

article

Minnesota United was supposed to face Chicago Fire FC Wednesday night at Allianz Field, but the match has been postponed due to another Loons’ player testing positive for COVID-19.

Minnesota United had its match at FC Dallas last Sunday postponed after two players tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. The team returned to training for the first time on Tuesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine after all subsequent tests had come back negative.

Players have been tested daily, and at least one player had a positive test in the hours leading up to kickoff Wednesday. Minnesota United is next scheduled to host Houston Dynamo Sunday night, but that status for that game is unclear as the team deals with COVID-19 protocols.