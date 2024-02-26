Minnesota United FC names Eric Ramsay head coach

article

Minnesota United FC officials announced Monday afternoon they have named Eric Ramsay the team’s next head coach.

He’ll replace Adrian Heath, who was fired with three regular season matches left in 2023 and the Loons out of contention in the Western Conference Playoff race. Cameron Knowles has been the Loons’ interim head coach since, including leading Minnesota United to a 2-1 win at Austin FC in the regular season opener this past Saturday.

Knowles will remain the interim coach until Ramsay can get his work visa to travel to the United States. Ramsay is a native of Wales. He was most recently an assistant coach for Manchester United of the English Premier League.

"I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure," Ramsay said in a team-issued statement. "I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward. There is a really exciting pathway for the future of the club and I’m looking forward to playing my role in realizing that vision. I thank the club for putting its faith in me and I hope it’s the start of another successful period for everyone connected with Minnesota United."

Ramsay had been coaching with Manchester United since July of 2021. He was also an assistant coach for the Wales National Team in 2023. He received his UEFA Pro License in 2019, making him the youngest British coach to ever do so.

"After an extensive search that included dozens of impressive domestic and international candidates, we are confident that Eric Ramsay is the best choice to lead our club," Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Amad said in a statement. "His experience working with top-level players, coaches, and sporting staff at both the club and international level – as well as his alignment in playing style and development philosophy – all fit with the vision we have for the future of MNUFC. Beyond his soccer pedigree, he is a genuine person who is aligned with the values and culture at the club. He speaks several languages, has experience in managing a multicultural locker room at the highest level, and he understands the importance of community engagement and the value of a passionate fanbase. He fits everything that MNUFC is about, and we are looking forward to welcoming Eric to Minnesota United FC."

The Loons host the Columbus Crew in the 2024 home opener at Allianz Field on Saturday.