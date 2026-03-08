Iranian Americans in Minnesota torn between hope and fear amid Iran War

The Brief A Minnesota couple’s social media post sharing their thoughts about the Iran War has gone viral. They shared the husband’s experience fleeing an authoritative Iran as a child.



Iranian Americans in Minnesota say they are feeling a complex mix of emotions about the War in Iran ranging from fear to hope.

Iranian family's story goes viral

What they're saying:

"What that post was birthed out of is just this desperation to stand with the Iranian people and give them a voice," said Ashlee Assadi.

When Ashlee Assadi took to social media to post prayers for the people of Iran following news of the war, she says she didn’t expect what happened next.

"My husband’s story of escaping Iran turned into millions of people rallying behind us," said Ashlee.

The backstory:

The story Ashlee shared was her husband Armin Assadi’s story about part of his childhood living in the Islamic republic.

"It didn’t take a whole lot of time after 1979 where my family started having to flee. Predominantly within the country because it’s very high risk to cross the border," said Armin Assadi, an Iranian American living in Minnesota.

When Armin was just seven years old, his family decided to take that risk.

"At some point in 1988, after witnessing a whole lot of atrocities," Armin said.

They went through Pakistan before making their way to the United States. Now, decades later, Armin says it is tough to put into words his reaction to seeing what is happening in Iran.

"Fear, sadness, grief, mourning, but at the same time you have this weird sense of hope. Where, wow, Iran might be free for the first time in 47 years if what we think is happening is happening," Armin said.

The Assadis say the Iranian Christian community in Minnesota has been praying for the people in Iran long before the war began.

"That’s a level of desperation I don’t know how to convey to people. This culture has existed, thousands of years before this regime ever existed," Armin said.

"In honor of the Iranian underground church. This is where we are going to be doing church in solidarity with them."

The other side:

Some people are criticizing the U.S. involvement in the Middle East, and there have been several anti-war protests in the Twin Cities since the Iran War began.