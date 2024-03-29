Minnesota United FC off to hot start under new leadership

The Major League Soccer season is only four games old for Minnesota United FC, but they find themselves atop the Western Conference.

The Loons have 10 points, with a 3-0-1 mark, after most recently getting a 2-0 win over L.A. FC at Allianz Field. It’s Eric Ramsay’s lone win as Minnesota United’s new head coach.

The team held training on Friday at National Sports Center in Blaine, ahead of a road match at Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. Through four matches, the Loons have scored eight goals and given up four. Bongi Hlongwane, Robin Lod and Teemu Pukki have combined for six of those eight goals.

Hear from Ramsay after Friday’s training.