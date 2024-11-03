Minnesota United FC eliminates Salt Lake from MLS Cup Playoffs

The Brief Minnesota United eliminated Salt Lake from the MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday night to advance for the first time in 4 years Dayne St. Clair made 2 saves in the penalty kick session The Loons got goals from Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson and Jeong Sang-Bin



Minnesota United FC is headed to the Western Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs after eliminating Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Allianz Field.

For the second straight game, it took penalty kicks to get there. The Loons and Salt Lake were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and extra time. Minnesota United won the penalty kick session 3-1 to advance in the playoffs under Eric Ramsay.

Why it matters

The Loons qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, which was also the last time they won a playoff match. They made an unprecedented run to the Western Conference Finals before falling to Seattle Sounders FC.

Minnesota United FC will face the L.A. Galaxy, which eliminated Colorado. Both teams won their best-of-three series 2-0. The Loons will face the Galaxy in L.A., in a single-elimination game. But it won’t happen for about three weeks while other playoff series are determined.

How it happened

Salt Lake appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute, but had a goal disallowed after review due to an offside call. Just minutes later, Joseph Rosales gave the Loons a 1-0 lead after a feed from Robin Lod.

Salt Lake tied it 1-1 in the 75th minute.

In the penalty kick session, Dayne St. Clair made two saves for the Loons, and one Salt Lake shot went wide. After making his second save, St. Clair crossed his hands below his chin and said, "It's over," much like Vince Carter did when he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

"Obviously I know it’s a moment for me to shine. A lot of pressure is on me in that moment, but especially with the crowd, I felt something going into it. As soon as I saved the second one, I knew we were winning for sure in that moment and I know I’m going to get another one," St. Clair said.

The Loons got scores from Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson and Jeong Sang-Bin. Eric Ramsay was thrilled the Loons got the win and advanced, but could’ve done without the drama at the end.

"I feel like it was well in our favor – the combination, the atmosphere and Dayne, he’s a showman. We’re disappointed we took it that far, as much as it’s a dramatic way to win and phenomenal atmosphere and everyone will remember it as one of the most special occasions here," Ramsay said. "I felt like it was far more dramatic than it needed to be."