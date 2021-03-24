Minnesota United announces 34-match 2021 regular season schedule

article

Minnesota United on Wednesday announced its 34-match regular season schedule for 2021.

The Loons will open the 2021 season at Seattle Sounders FC at 8:30 p.m. on April 16 in a match that will be televised nationally on FS1. That will be a rematch of last year’s Western Conference title game, where the Loons had a 2-0 lead in the second half before Seattle rallied for a 3-2 victory.

Minnesota United will have its home opener at 7 p.m. on April 24 against Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field. The Loons haven’t released fan attendance information as it relates to COVID-19 protocols, but state guidelines now allow for up to 10,000 fans at outdoor events.

The Loons will have a total of five matches on national television.

Other matches Minnesota United is highlighting include May 15 against FC Dallas, where the team will celebrate Mental Health Awareness. They’ll host Hispanic Heritage on May 15 against Houston Dynamo, and Pride Night will be June 23 against Austin FC.

The Loons’ other four games on national TV include July 18 against Seattle Sounders FC at Allianz Field, Aug. 14 against the L.A. Galaxy and two games against Sporting Kansas City, Aug. 21 and Oct. 31.