Twins hit 5 homers off Gerrit Cole, still lose to Yankees 10-7

article

The Minnesota Twins hit five home runs off Gerrit Cole and got the star pitcher out of the game after less than three innings Thursday night. It wasn’t enough in a 10-7 loss to the New York Yankees on a perfect night for baseball in front of 26,246 fans at Target Field.

Series wins have been hard to come by for the Twins against the Yankees, and they let one slip away. They had 3-1 and 7-3 leads in the game, but couldn’t hold them.

The Yankees hit four homers of their own, two from Joey Gallo, taking advantage of Twins’ relief pitching and two costly errors. It spoiled a big night for Byron Buxton, who homered twice. The Twins started the night with three straight homers off Cole from Luis Arraez, Buxton and Carlos Correa. The long balls went a combined 1,231 feet in Cole’s first eight pitches. It’s the first time the Twins have started a game with three straight homers since April 28, 2021, when Buxton, Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz did so against Cleveland.

Cole threw 70 pitches in 2 1/3 innings in his worst start of the season, exiting to a standing ovation from Twins fans. But the Twins didn’t get the payoff of a victory.

Buxton, who was in a 0-for-30 slump at one point, had four RBI Thursday. His three-run blast to left in the second inning gave the Twins a 6-3 lead. It’s the second time this season Buxton has homered twice in each of the first two innings of a game. The only other Minnesota player to do that? Harmon Killebrew in 1969.

Buxton now has 14 homers on the season, and 14 hits in his last 42 at-bats. Trevor Larnach added a solo blast to right center off Cole in the third to give the Twins a 7-3 lead.

It wasn’t enough offense, as Dylan Bundy allowed four earned runs on five hits over four-plus innings. Joey Gallo homered twice off Bundy, and DJ LeMahieu homered off Jharel Cotton in relief. The Twins gave up the lead in the sixth. Gleybor Torres reached on a pop up that fell between Correa and Jorge Polanco. The next batter, Aaron Hicks, sent a two-run blast to the plaza in right field off Joe Smith to tie the game 7-7. Smith got out of a jam, leaving the go-ahead runner at third base with nobody out.

The Yankees took the lead in the seventh. Aaron Judge just missed a lead-off homer, settling for a double, and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single to left. Hicks singled to left after a Polanco throwing error, scoring Donaldson, to give the Yankees a 9-7 lead. The Twins’ bullpen of Cotton, Smith and Jhoan Duran combined to give up five earned runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Rizzo scored on a Jovani Moran wild pitch in the eighth to give the Yankees a 10-7 lead.

The Twins appeared ready to make a statement with early offense in what could’ve been their first series win over the Yankees in four years. Instead, the bullpen faltered and the Yankees, who finished with 14 hits, capitalized on a pair of Twins’ defensive miscues.

The Twins went 3-3 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees, and now have a three-game weekend home stand against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins now have a 3.5-game lead in the AL Central after Cleveland beat Oakland 8-4 Thursday night.