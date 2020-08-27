Minnesota Twins vote not to play at Detroit Thursday in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

article

The Minnesota Twins were scheduled to face the Detroit Tigers Thursday night at Comerica Park, but the game has been postponed in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin earlier this week.

According to Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic, the Twins held a vote Thursday and decided not to play.

It comes a day after the Twins wrapped up a three-game series in Cleveland, hours after the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers opted not to play their games in protest of Blake being shot by police. It also comes after riots and looting in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night, following a murder suspect fatally shooting himself on Nicollet Mall. Demonstrations and looting of several stores downtown started after false rumors were spreading that the man was fatally shot by police.

The Twins lost to the Indians 6-3 Wednesday night and left Cleveland with a half-game lead in the American League Central Division at 20-12.

The Minnesota Lynx had their game against the L.A. Sparks Wednesday night postponed, and the Minnesota Vikings held a team meeting Thursday before opting to hold its afternoon practice at TCO Performance Center.